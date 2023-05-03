Champions Day celebrates 50 years since Secretariat’s Triple Crown win

Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill...
Penny Chenery, owner of Secretariat, hugs jockey Ron Turcotte in Winner's Circle at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 5, 1973 after Turcotte rode Secretariat to a record win in the 99th Kentucky Derby. Lucien Laurin, Secretariat's trainer (behind Ms. Chenery), and Eddie Sweat, groom (behind Secretariat), share the happy moment. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is celebrating Champions Day on Wednesday, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win.

Secretariat not only won the Triple Crown back in 1973, but also set records in all three races, with his Kentucky Derby win still standing as the fastest track record.

The event features a limited edition print giveaway and an artist signing as well as a full day of races.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday with the first post scheduled at 12:45 p.m.

If you’re heading to the track, keep this list of maps and directions from Churchill Downs handy!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 3.1 mi SW of...
Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Southeast Kentucky
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County

Latest News

Letcher - Hazard baseball
Hazard downs Letcher in 14th Region Duel
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
Tyler Wagner - Lynn Camp Boys Basketball
Lynn Camp boys basketball has a new man at the helm
Mountain News at 6 - Megan Huff
Mountain News at 6 - Megan Huff
Knott Central wins 14th Region Girls' Title
Knott Central girls basketball hires familiar face at head coach