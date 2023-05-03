Baptist Health Corbin announces Nursing Excellence Fund

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Baptist Health Corbin Foundation has put in place a new fund to support the recruitment, development and retention of nurses.

The Nursing Excellence Fund includes scholarships for entry-level nurses, with the first gift coming from Baptist Health Corbin nurses in honor of a coworker gone too soon.

Corey Lee was a nurse at Baptist Health Corbin for nearly 18 months before he died suddenly.

“Corey was an amazing nurse. His patients and coworkers all loved him. Everyone got along with Corey because he was a ‘good ole boy’. He loved Jesus, his family, and AC/DC. Corey was always smiling,” said Patient Care Manager Dana Curry.

