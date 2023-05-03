ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over SB 150

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The ACLU of Kentucky in partnership with the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR), and law firm Morgan, Lewis & Bockius announced a lawsuit over Senate Bill 150.

The bill, which recently became law after Governor Andy Beshear’s veto was overturned, bans gender-affirming puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for those under 18, as well as eliminating discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

“Under the Constitution, trans youth in Kentucky have the right to medically necessary care,” said ACLU-KY Legal Director Corey Shapiro. “We are filing litigation today to protect against this imminent threat to their well-being and make certain they can thrive by continuing to receive medical care.”

In addition to legal challenges, SB 150 has been a talking point in debates for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

