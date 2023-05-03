ACLU of Kentucky announces lawsuit over ‘anti-trans’ law

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - The ACLU of Kentucky has announced plans to file a lawsuit after the passage of controversial Senate Bill 150.

The law deals with parental notification and how schools deal with the use of pronouns.

It prevents school personnel or pupils from having to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex. The state school board cannot keep student info confidential from parents.

It also makes it illegal for healthcare providers to perform surgeries to change a minor’s sex and outlaws the use of puberty blockers and hormones.

Proponents say Senate Bill 150 is needed to protect kids. However, people in opposition to SB 150 say it’s hate and bans the discussion and practice of LGBTQ topics.

The debate is likely to spill over into this year’s gubernatorial campaign in Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

