Women gather in Johnson County to celebrate women business leaders and entrepreneurs

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Small Business Development Center (KYSBDC) hosted the 24th annual Big Sandy Women’s Business Symposium at the Ramada Inn in Paintsville on Tuesday, May 2.

The event featured breakout sessions and keynote speakers focused on helping small businesses and giving entrepreneurs new opportunities.

“This day and time, it’s wonderful that women have opportunities to become entrepreneurs and do what they love, and they want to do,” said the owner of Daffodil’s Boutique, Vickie Horne.

The event also helped women in business meet fellow entrepreneurs.

“This is an event where we celebrate women and their leadership and their roles in business,” said East Kentucky Small Business Development Center Director Michelle Spriggs. “This is also a networking opportunity to see what small businesses offer and just kind of get rejuvenated, I guess you could say.”

With around 150 businesswomen attending, this also allows businesses to support fellow businesses.

“I love to be able to support women and that’s one of the reasons why we even got into this business,” said Horne. “We thought it would be a great avenue to meet women and give women a feel good about themselves and make them as beautiful as they possibly could be.”

Spriggs also said that April 30 through May 6 is National Small Business Week adding that the symposium was a great way to celebrate the occasion.

