Winning half-million dollar lottery ticket sold in Knoxville

The Powerball ticket was worth $50,000 but the Power Play increased the prize.
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket
[FILE] Powerball lottery ticket(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player struck gold on Monday night. Tennessee lottery officials said that a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Knoxville.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize. The ticket was bought at Lucky Star Food Mart at 1006 University Ave. in Knoxville.

The lucky player chose the Power Play feature and the Power Play drawn was 10X, the prize was multiplied by 10 to total $500,000.

Tennessee lottery officials said that there will no additional information released until the prize is claimed.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portion of US 23 in Pikeville shut down due to collision
One dead after Pikeville wreck shut down multiple lanes of US 23
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Human skeletal remains found in eastern Kentucky
Three people were arrested after a Magoffin County safety checkpoint
Three people arrested on drug charges at KSP checkpoint
Drug arrests
Seven arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

9,455 Kentuckians tested positive for COVID-19 last month according to the Kentucky Department...
State officials weigh in on end of COVID-19 emergency declaration
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
KSP investigating missing person case in Floyd County
According to police, 19-year-old Kevin Sanders pulled a knife and stabbed another man three...
Man stabbed several times during fight outside Ky. bar
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more mainly dry day before scattered showers and storms return
Mountain News at 11 - Summer Car Safety
Mountain News at 11 - Summer Car Safety