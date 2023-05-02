Watching more spotty showers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers have been the name of the game as we’ve gone through the early part of this week. We’ll see more of the same as we head through parts of this week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue to see more spotty showers possible as we head through tonight and early tomorrow morning. In any case, we’re still looking chilly as we head through late tonight as we fall into the lower 40s for a low.

Some of those showers linger as this low continues to pivot away from the region. We’ll see clouds and showers to start but will finish with a mix of sun and clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening. That will help those temperatures too! At least a little bit, highs are back in the lower 60s thanks to that sunshine. However, lows stay chilly as we clear it out...near 40°.

Late Week and Beyond

It continues to look like Thursday is the pick of the week, with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the middle and upper 60s. However, clouds build overnight ahead of our next system working into the region. We’ll stay dry Thursday and into early Friday with lows in the middle 40s and highs on Friday are back in the upper 60s.

Clouds continue to increase as our next week disturbance scoots in by late Friday night, with lows holding near 50°. We’re going to have to watch some scattered showers early on Saturday and Sunday as several spokes along this latest disturbance work through the region. I don’t see any big driving rain that would interrupt Derby plans, but you still should have a plan B! We’re warmer as well, with highs back in the middle and upper 70s this weekend! We’ll have to watch more clouds and showers, though, as we stay in the 70s through early next week.

