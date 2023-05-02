Want to see Aerosmith close to home during the final tour? Several stops are within driving distance!

(WYMT) - On Monday, the legendary rock band Aerosmith announced the band’s farewell tour starting in the fall of 2023.

The list of venues the group will perform at have been released and several of them are not too far from the mountains!

The only stop in Kentucky will be January 7th, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, but just before that on January 4th, the band will be at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

On January 10th, Aerosmith with play Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will stop at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on the 13th.

Regionally, the group will play a show on October 29th, 2023 in Indianapolis and the last stop of the tour in the U.S. will be in Columbus on January 23rd, 2024.

You can see all of the tour dates here.

