Want to see Aerosmith close to home during the final tour? Several stops are within driving distance!

Aerosmith farewell tour.
Aerosmith farewell tour.(Aerosmith / YouTube)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - On Monday, the legendary rock band Aerosmith announced the band’s farewell tour starting in the fall of 2023.

The list of venues the group will perform at have been released and several of them are not too far from the mountains!

The only stop in Kentucky will be January 7th, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, but just before that on January 4th, the band will be at the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati.

On January 10th, Aerosmith with play Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will stop at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on the 13th.

Regionally, the group will play a show on October 29th, 2023 in Indianapolis and the last stop of the tour in the U.S. will be in Columbus on January 23rd, 2024.

You can see all of the tour dates here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday, a newborn went missing but Hazard Police Department was able to locate the baby...
Missing newborn found, returned to Hazard ARH
LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Close call: Driver narrowly escapes truck fire in Rockcastle County
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Man who ran from police arrested on several outstanding warrants
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County
WYMT First Alert Weather
Still breezy today, but slow forecast improvements this week