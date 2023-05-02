Still breezy today, but slow forecast improvements this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some got some late day sun yesterday, I think we see some early sun today with more clouds later. There is some relief on the horizon though!

Today and Tonight

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s will start us off on this Tuesday. Unfortunately, the deeper into the day we get, the more the clouds will increase. I still think we make it close to 60 for daytime highs this afternoon, so at least the thermometer is moving in the right direction. It will still be breezy with winds gusting up to around 25 mph or better at times.

I can’t rule out a stray shower later in the day and tonight, but I think most of us will stay dry. Lows tonight will drop into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

A weak disturbance will pass by tonight and tomorrow keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60 as winds shift from the west to the northwest. After some early morning spotty showers, the skies should clear by tomorrow afternoon. As skies clear Wednesday night, temperatures will drop. Most locations will end up in the 30s.

Thursday is the driest and nicest day of the week. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s under sunny skies. Get out there and enjoy it! Clouds slowly increase Thursday night which will keep us in the upper 40s.

Friday looks dry for most of the day before clouds increase along with rain chances. Highs continue to climb though, getting back into the upper 60s before falling into the upper 50s.

It wouldn’t be Derby Weekend without a rain chance now, would it? Scattered showers are possible on Saturday, but I don’t think it will be an all-day washout. Highs will climb back close to 70 before dropping into the low 50s overnight.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.

