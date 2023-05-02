Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were hurt, one of them seriously, following a weekend crash in Wayne County.

It happened Sunday night just after 8:30 on KY 92 east in Monticello.

Police say Ashton Adams, 19, was driving a Ford pickup when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the road and hit an embankment.

During the crash, one of the passengers, Sierra Brummett, 19, was ejected from the truck. She was taken to Wayne County Hospital before being flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment. No word on the extent of her injuries.

Adams and another passenger, Braxton Jones, 17, were taken to Wayne County Hospital for what police called “examination and observation.” We do not know their current condition.

No word on if charges will be filed in the crash.

