Schedule for first 12-team College Football Playoff unveiled

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - College football fans now have a clearer picture of what the first 12-team playoff will look like in 2024.

Atlanta is already on our minds!



Check out the postseason schedule for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff.



It will all lead up to Monday, January 20 at @MBStadium.#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 https://t.co/xGfkuyYYc0 pic.twitter.com/bkREEOeHcW — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 2, 2023

The CFP announced the schedule for the first 12-team playoff that will determine the champion of the 2024-25 season.

The first round will feature four on-campus games, one on Friday, December 20, and three on Saturday, December 21.

The four winners of those games will compete against the four top-seeded teams in the quarterfinals on New Year’s weekend. Quarterfinals for the 2024-25 season will be the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Rose Bowl and the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Winners will play in the CFP Semifinals, the Capital One Orange Bowl and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10, with the CFP Championship Game on Monday, January 20 in Atlanta.

As previously announced, the field of 12 teams will be the six conference champions ranked highest by the selection committee plus the six remaining highest-ranked teams. The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and will receive a first-round bye. The other eight teams will play in the first round with the higher seeds hosting the lower seeds either on campus or at other sites designated by the higher-seeded institution.

The 2025-26 season will feature a similar format, culminating in the CFP Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.