RAM bringing free clinic back to Hazard in June

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A clinic that offers a variety of medical services to those who need them will return to the mountains soon.

Officials with Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM, announced Tuesday they will come back to Perry County next month.

The group will offer free dental, vision and medical care at East Perry Elementary School on Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th.

Doors open at 6 a.m. Saturday and it will be first come, first serve. The parking lot will open at midnight Saturday and stay open until the clinic closes.

You can find out more information about the services offered at the clinic here.

