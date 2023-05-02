Police need help finding driver of motorcycle involved in Powell County chase

Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook(Powell County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find the driver of a motorcycle involved in a recent chase.

It happened Monday on the Mountain Parkway in Powell County.

Deputies say the bike, a Yamaha MT-10, was found wrecked and abandoned near Exit 10 and Goff’s Corner.

Police believe the vehicle could have been stolen.

We’re told the driver is a man. He was last seen in a dark-colored jacket and wearing a backpack.

If you have any information about the driver, you are asked to contact the Powell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or call the dispatch non-emergency line at 606-663-4116.

