Perry Central slips by Lawrence County in full day of softball action
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of softball in the mountains on Monday.
In a battle of upper echelon teams from the 14th and 15th regions, Perry Central came out on top in a squeaker, 5-4 over Lawrence County.
Letcher Central and Corbin also came out on top in district matchups.
BASEBALL
Betsy Layne 3, Magoffin County 0
Bourbon County 14, Estill County 0 (5 innings)
Clay County 16, Williamsburg 5 (5 innings)
Cordia 16, Red Bird 1 (4 innings)
Floyd Central 15, Martin County 8
Garrard County 5, Pulaski County 4
Jackson City 10, Lee County 5 (5 innings)
Knox Central 11, South Laurel 4
Lee County 6, Jackson City 3 (5 innings)
Letcher Central 12, Harlan County 0 (5 innings)
Powell County 17, Perry Central 0 (5 innings)
Somerset 5, Southwestern 0
Whitley County 12, Rockcastle County 5
SOFTBALL
Floyd Central 12, Morgan County 5
Harlan 15, Barbourville 4
Leslie County 8, Owsley County 0
Letcher Central 15, Knott Central 0 (3 innings)
Lynn Camp 13, Knox Central 6
Magoffin County 5, Martin County 4 (8 innings)
North Laurel 11, Clay County 3
Perry Central 5, Lawrence County 4
Pike Central 8, Hazard 6
Pineville 3, Jackson County 0
Rockcastle County 16, Lincoln County 1 (4 innings)
Somerset 10, South Laurel 0 (6 innings)
Somerset Christian 15, Red Bird 0 (3 innings)
Wolfe County 9, Powell County 2
