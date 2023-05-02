Perry Central slips by Lawrence County in full day of softball action

Perry Central squeaked by Lawrence County 5-4 on Monday.
Perry Central squeaked by Lawrence County 5-4 on Monday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a full night of softball in the mountains on Monday.

In a battle of upper echelon teams from the 14th and 15th regions, Perry Central came out on top in a squeaker, 5-4 over Lawrence County.

Letcher Central and Corbin also came out on top in district matchups.

BASEBALL

Betsy Layne 3, Magoffin County 0

Bourbon County 14, Estill County 0 (5 innings)

Clay County 16, Williamsburg 5 (5 innings)

Cordia 16, Red Bird 1 (4 innings)

Floyd Central 15, Martin County 8

Garrard County 5, Pulaski County 4

Jackson City 10, Lee County 5 (5 innings)

Knox Central 11, South Laurel 4

Lee County 6, Jackson City 3 (5 innings)

Letcher Central 12, Harlan County 0 (5 innings)

Powell County 17, Perry Central 0 (5 innings)

Somerset 5, Southwestern 0

Whitley County 12, Rockcastle County 5

SOFTBALL

Floyd Central 12, Morgan County 5

Harlan 15, Barbourville 4

Leslie County 8, Owsley County 0

Letcher Central 15, Knott Central 0 (3 innings)

Lynn Camp 13, Knox Central 6

Magoffin County 5, Martin County 4 (8 innings)

North Laurel 11, Clay County 3

Perry Central 5, Lawrence County 4

Pike Central 8, Hazard 6

Pineville 3, Jackson County 0

Rockcastle County 16, Lincoln County 1 (4 innings)

Somerset 10, South Laurel 0 (6 innings)

Somerset Christian 15, Red Bird 0 (3 innings)

Wolfe County 9, Powell County 2

