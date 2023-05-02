New grant helps addiction facility create new programs

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced more than $8 million in grants for organizations fighting against the opioid epidemic.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

One of the places helping in the fight is Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.

Clinical Director Mikeal Fannin said the center houses many programs in the region, and that the opioid problem is something that needs to be addressed on all levels.

“The substance abuse problem that plagues our society cannot be fought by one individual or one organization or one agency, it takes a multi-faceted approach,” he said.

Fannin said grants like these will allow for more resources to be created in efforts to help more people.

“We will be able to use these funds to go towards further opportunities to provide transitional living programs, quicker access to treatment, be able to meet clients who otherwise would not be able to reach these services had we not had this additional funding,” he explained.

The transitional living program is something that he said is missing.

“And what these type of transitional program, it is the missing element that they will need to ensure sustained recovery and be able to get back on their feet and transition into being a productive member of society,” he said.

Fannin said he is grateful for the grant, adding that helping the people in the region is the top priority for all officials at the center.

