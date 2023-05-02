Missouri man gets jail time for Jan. 6 participation

FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri man who argued that cases against him and other participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol are unconstitutional was sentenced Tuesday to 45 days in jail.

Lloyd Casimiro Cruz Jr., 50, of Polo, was found guilty in January of two misdemeanors related to entering the U.S. Capitol, the Kansas City Star reported.

Cruz also must serve one year of supervised release and pay $500 restitution.

Before he was convicted, Cruz filed two petitions arguing that his rights to free speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures were being violated. The judge denied both motions.

Cruz rode his motorcycle to Washington, D.C. for his sentencing and created social media sites to raise funds for his legal bills.

Prosecutors said Cruz entered the U.S. Capitol building with others and roamed around for about 7 minutes before leaving. They argued his lack of remorse and continued downplaying of the rioters’ actions justified a jail sentence. They had sought a 1-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday, a newborn went missing but Hazard Police Department was able to locate the baby...
Missing newborn found, returned to Hazard ARH
LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

First responders work the scene of a crash involving at least 20 vehicles that shut down a...
On Illinois highway, blinding dust, then ‘crash after crash’
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on the side of a highway.
Florida deputy helps deliver baby on side of highway
Ring surveillance camera captured a man with a welding torch stealing a boat in Seattle.
WATCH: Suspect uses torch to steal secured boat from owner’s driveway
A 16-year-old is graduating from the University of Alabama this month.
‘Huge blessing’: 16-year-old set to graduate from University of Alabama