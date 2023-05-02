Man who ran from police arrested on several outstanding warrants

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after running from police.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, Monticello Police stopped a man riding a bike on West Evelyn Avenue.

When they asked to talk to him for a minute, he jumped off and ran away.

Police chased the man through two yards before catching up with him behind a home.

After the officer ran the man’s name through the system, it came back that he was wanted on several outstanding warrants including being a persistent felony offender.

Bobby Jenkins, 53, from Monticello, was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

A new charge of fleeing or evading police was added following the chase.

