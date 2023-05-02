Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County

Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing drug charges following an arrest last week in Harlan County.

Late Friday afternoon, deputies were called to Evarts after receiving calls from multiple businesses about the suspect who appeared to be intoxicated.

When police found and questioned the man, later identified as Eric Albro, 39, of Grays Knob, they found he was under the influence. They arrested him for that first, but more charges were added after they searched him and found a significant number of drugs.

Police found meth, fentanyl, suboxone and money when they searched him after the arrest.

Albro is charged with public intoxication and several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last Friday, a newborn went missing but Hazard Police Department was able to locate the baby...
Missing newborn found, returned to Hazard ARH
LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Close call: Driver narrowly escapes truck fire in Rockcastle County
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Man who ran from police arrested on several outstanding warrants
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Aerosmith farewell tour.
Want to see Aerosmith close to home during the final tour? Several stops are within driving distance!
WYMT First Alert Weather
Still breezy today, but slow forecast improvements this week