Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing drug charges following an arrest last week in Harlan County.

Late Friday afternoon, deputies were called to Evarts after receiving calls from multiple businesses about the suspect who appeared to be intoxicated.

When police found and questioned the man, later identified as Eric Albro, 39, of Grays Knob, they found he was under the influence. They arrested him for that first, but more charges were added after they searched him and found a significant number of drugs.

Police found meth, fentanyl, suboxone and money when they searched him after the arrest.

Albro is charged with public intoxication and several counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

He was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 cash bond.

