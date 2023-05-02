LMPD Officer Nick Wilt approved to be transferred back to UofL Hospital

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while running towards the gunfire in a mass shooting.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared an update from the family of Louisville Officer Nickolas Wilt on his condition on Tuesday.

The family said Wilt had a good night at Jewish Hospital after being completely off the ECMO for 48 hours.

Physicians at Jewish Hospital approved his transfer back to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he will be monitored by the trauma team.

The family said Wilt is still battling pneumonia, but it has become easier to manage.

“His breathing sats are pretty consistent for the last 24 hours after assistance from the ECMO was removed,” the update said.

(Story continues below)

Wilt is still listed in critical, but stable condition.

