Knott Central girls basketball hires familiar face at head coach

Knott Central wins 14th Region Girls' Title(WYMT)
By Nate Johnson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central has named Megan Huff as the next Lady Patriots head girls basketball coach, per WYMT sports director John Lowe.

Huff played for KCC from 2003-2008 on the varsity squad and is tied for the programs leading scorer.

The former team assistant will take over for Justin Amburgey who led KCC to a 14th Region Championship in his one season as head coach this past season.

Amburgey will step down to focus on his family and duties as Knott Central athletic director.

He took over the vacant post following the July floods.

