Derby by the numbers: cool stats before you head to the track

Always bet the gray? The Kentucky Derby Museum says not so fast.
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is one of the most storied sporting events in the world. There are a lot of fun facts to dig into over its 149-year history!

Rachel Collier at the Kentucky Derby Museum helped us brush up on our history.

The first tidbit was easy enough because it wasn’t that long ago.

The wettest derby on record was in 2018 when Justify won the race.

It’s usually a lot drier.

Collier says the track has been dry, or fast, for 103 years of the race’s history.

But what about which horse you should bet on?

You might have heard the phrase ‘always bet the gray,’ but Collier says that might not be a good idea.

“In the history of the Kentucky Derby only 8 gray or roan horses have won the Kentucky Derby. In 148 years, only 8? Not good odds,” said Collier.

If you’re looking for a more consistent color, might we recommend chestnut? Collier says 49 chestnut horses have won, including 2012′s I’ll have another and last year’s long shot rich strike.

40 favorites have also come out on top.

While we’re in a betting mood, I’m not saying a certain gate is cursed, but...

“Since the use of the starting gates, post position 17, no horse has ever won from,” said Collier. “So if you ever have a horse in post 17... that would be a really lucky year if that one wins.

It’s not all about the horses though. There’s plenty of fun in the stands!

That includes an insane number of mint juleps.

“Over the weekend of the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks, about 130,000 mint juleps are consumed and it takes 3,000 pounds of mint to fulfill all of the drinks served that weekend and that is mint that’s locally grown,” said Collier.

Let’s hope it’s warmer than the coldest days on record, 57 degrees in 1940 and 1957, so everyone can enjoy those cool refreshing drinks this year.

