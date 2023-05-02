Community lifts up Lincoln County woman battling rare health conditions

Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She...
Now 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before they knew what was wrong. She learned she had a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, and that part of her own blood was attacking her. What’s more, while in the hospital they learned she has another condition called Budd Chiari, a liver condition.(Family)
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At just 21 years old, Brayli Steberl was sick for four years before doctors were able to find a diagnosis.

Steberl and her family eventually learned she had a blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, or PNH, and that part of her own blood was attacking her. While in the hospital for treatment, she learned she has another condition called Budd Chiari syndrome, a liver condition.

Both conditions are extremely rare. Steberl is one of 500 people in the country and one of only two people in Kentucky with PNH.

The cost to treat both conditions is astronomical, even with insurance. Through faith and community effort, Steberl and her family have persevered.

“Her desire is to just truly serve the Lord. She said this isn’t going to stop me. It is going to be part of the journey,” said Bralyi’s mother, Kathy Long.

Steberl is a student at Campbellsville University and even goes on mission trips.

A car wash to help fund the family’s medical expenses will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

