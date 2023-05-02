2 horses dead at Churchill Downs following Tuesday races

One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the...
One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the racetrack’s 502′sDay.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One horse has died and one horse has been euthanized on Tuesday at Churchill Downs during the racetrack’s 502′sDay.

Take Charge Briana, a 3-year-old filly trained by D. Wayne Lukas and owned by Willis Horton Racing, fell during Race 5 and brought down jockey Luis Saez with her.

While Saez was reported OK, the filly had to be euthanized on the track, officials confirmed with WAVE News.

In Race 8, 5-year-old gelding Chasing Artie, trained by Saffie A. Joseph Jr. and owned by Ramsey Stables, collapsed and died following the race.

Chasing Artie’s death was confirmed by owner Ken Ramsey through Daily Racing Form reporter Marty McGee.

The two deaths come days after Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington following a morning workout at Churchill Downs on April 27.

WAVE News has reached out to Churchill Downs for comment.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
According to school officials, the principal of Zela Elementary was unlocking the dumpster when...
WATCH: Principal comes face to face with bear hiding in school’s dumpster
Southern Kentucky crash sends one to UK Hospital for serious injuries
Photo Courtesy: Harlan County Detention Center
Man arrested on drug charges in Harlan County
Knott Central wins 14th Region Girls' Title
Knott Central girls basketball hires familiar face at head coach

Latest News

Letcher - Hazard baseball
Hazard downs Letcher in 14th Region Duel
Trent Noah at the close of day one of his basketball camp at Harlan County Christian School.
Trent Noah receives another offer
Tyler Wagner - Lynn Camp Boys Basketball
Lynn Camp boys basketball has a new man at the helm
Mountain News at 6 - Megan Huff
Mountain News at 6 - Megan Huff
Knott Central wins 14th Region Girls' Title
Knott Central girls basketball hires familiar face at head coach