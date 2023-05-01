Travis Perry and Lyon County set to play at old Wayland Gym

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Travis Perry and the Lyon County boys’ basketball team will travel to Wayland to face Floyd Central, the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The matchup will take place on December 16th at Wayland Gym, the legendary home of “King” Kelly Coleman.

Perry broke the record previously held by Coleman in March with a 23-point performance in the first round of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16. Perry finished his junior season with 4,359 career points.

YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS THIS EVENT! pic.twitter.com/YETXtanDH6 — Mountain Sports HOF (@MtnSportsHoF) May 1, 2023

Lyon County is the reigning 2nd Region champion, advancing to the Elite Eight this past season and falling to eventual state runners-up George Rogers Clark.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.