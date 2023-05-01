Travis Perry and Lyon County set to play at old Wayland Gym

Travis Perry and Lyon County will pay a visit to the mountains in December.
Travis Perry and Lyon County will pay a visit to the mountains in December.(Lyon County Athletics)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Travis Perry and the Lyon County boys’ basketball team will travel to Wayland to face Floyd Central, the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The matchup will take place on December 16th at Wayland Gym, the legendary home of “King” Kelly Coleman.

Perry broke the record previously held by Coleman in March with a 23-point performance in the first round of the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16. Perry finished his junior season with 4,359 career points.

Lyon County is the reigning 2nd Region champion, advancing to the Elite Eight this past season and falling to eventual state runners-up George Rogers Clark.

