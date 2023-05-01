Three mountain legends inducted in to KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a landmark day for 14th Region basketball.

Three mountain legends were enshrined into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame on Sunday. Among the 14-member class were former Hazard girls basketball player Carolyn Alexander, former Perry Central and MC Napier head girls basketball coach Randy Napier and former Knott Central and Breathitt County boys basketball coach BB King.

Alexander played for the Lady Bulldogs throughout the mid-1990s, winning a state title for Hazard in 1997. She was named a Miss Kentucky Basketball candidate and finished her career fourth in career scoring (now sixth)

“I feel so blessed and so humble,” said Alexander. “Even if you thought you accomplished something good, when you listen to and hear about all the other wonderful inductees here today. You think, wow what a blessing it is to be a part of such an awesome and rich accomplishments with Kentucky high school athletics.”

Napier coached on the sidelines in Perry County for 38 seasons. He has coached more games than any other coach in the Commonwealth with 1,181, winning over three-quarters of them before retiring in 2019. He won a state title with MC Napier in 1994, the school’s final year.

“You can work your tail off as a coach, but if you don’t have kids that believe in you and show up every day to do the work and to sacrifice all their free time and all the other things that they can be doing…if you don’t have them, it doesn’t matter what the coach does,” Napier said. “You got to have great kids around you. Not just great players, but great kids and I was so fortunate in that respect. Year in and year out, I just had great kids.”

King was the man that brought Knott County glory year in and year out. He led the Patriots to two Sweet 16 appearances as a player and five as a coach. He led the Patriots for 12 seasons between 2010 and 2022, with Camron Justice winning Mr. Kentucky Basketball during his tenure. His final team this past season, the Breathitt County Bobcats, won the 14th Region for the first time since 1996. He passed away on Dec. 20, 2022.

“Oh I’m so proud of BB,” said Kay King, BB’s widow. “He’s done just an exceptional job and he just brought Knott County together when he was at Knott County and then just the Breathitt County people have just been wonderful to accept us in. He would have been very, very honored with this award.”

The 14-member class also included former Highlands and UK football player Jared Lorenzen and Prestonsburg-native and former Christian County head football coach Dan Goble.

