Spotty showers roam during May’s first week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a weekend of off-and-on dry time and showers...and there’s plenty more where that came from as we head through the first week of May.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch a strong upper level low spinning to our north as we head through tonight and tomorrow. The main issue is going to be the breezy conditions to go along with the mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. We can expect westerly winds 10-15 mph at times, with gusts not far from 35-40 mph. So make sure the trash cans and any outdoor furniture are secure overnight! Lows fall into the middle 50s.

A similar day to today as we head into our Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with the possibility for a few scattered showers in the mix. Highs end up in the middle 50s. We’ll break up the clouds a bit as we head into the later hours of Tuesday night as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

Midweek and Beyond

The good news is that we look to get a break in here as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday, as we also work toward some milder air working into the region. Highs will make a run back toward the middle and upper 60s.

We’re even back to 70s as we head toward Friday and the weekend! However, another disturbance will once again bring that ever-present potential for showers back to the region into the weekend. At this point, it doesn’t look like an all-day rain, but we will have to watch for some pockets of heavy rain in any showers. Highs look to get back into the middle to upper 70s as we head toward next weekend.

