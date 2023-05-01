Shower chances, cooler temps linger through the first days of May

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to May! I wish I could tell you that it was smooth sailing for the first few days of this month, but that would not be truthful.

Today and Tonight

Two things you will notice as soon as you wake up and step outside this morning: It will be cloudy and it will be breezy. Most folks will start in the 40s as we begin the new week and the new month. The dreary conditions will hang around all day and we will likely add some scattered shower chances in with our overcast skies this afternoon.

The big story today will be the wind. We are going to start the 5th month of the year well below average with temperatures, only topping out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will make it feel much colder, so be ready for that. You might need your jackets all day long today. Pack your rain gear too.

Tonight, the wind continues, but skies should start to gradually clear, at least some, late. We will drop into the mid to upper 40s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks very similar to Monday except for two key things: The winds won’t be AS breezy and we should see a few peeks of sun, which should help us warm up a degree or two. Yes, we’re only forecasting mid to upper 50s for the 2nd day of May. While I think most of us stay dry, I can’t rule out a stray shower here and there under partly to mostly cloudy skies. April showers brought May showers this time around it looks like.

It looks like our only completely dry day this week will be on Thursday. Temperatures make their way into the 60s on Wednesday and could get back into the 70s by this weekend. Outside of Thursday though, there is at least a small chance of rain every single day through the weekend.

Have a good week. Stay dry!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.
Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT.(WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan attempts a pass against Maryland during the first half of...
Hazard native is headed to the NFL
Chris Rodriguez shines against Vanderbilt
Chris Rodriguez is headed to the big stage
This retailer has you covered for Mother's Day.
Here’s how you can get free Mother’s Day flowers
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/30/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/30/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/30/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 4/30/23
Starting May on a gloomy, cool and breezy note
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/29/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 4/29/23