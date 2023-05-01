Shower chances, cooler temps linger through the first days of May

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to May! I wish I could tell you that it was smooth sailing for the first few days of this month, but that would not be truthful.

Today and Tonight

Two things you will notice as soon as you wake up and step outside this morning: It will be cloudy and it will be breezy. Most folks will start in the 40s as we begin the new week and the new month. The dreary conditions will hang around all day and we will likely add some scattered shower chances in with our overcast skies this afternoon.

The big story today will be the wind. We are going to start the 5th month of the year well below average with temperatures, only topping out in the mid-50s this afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 30 mph will make it feel much colder, so be ready for that. You might need your jackets all day long today. Pack your rain gear too.

Tonight, the wind continues, but skies should start to gradually clear, at least some, late. We will drop into the mid to upper 40s for lows.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday looks very similar to Monday except for two key things: The winds won’t be AS breezy and we should see a few peeks of sun, which should help us warm up a degree or two. Yes, we’re only forecasting mid to upper 50s for the 2nd day of May. While I think most of us stay dry, I can’t rule out a stray shower here and there under partly to mostly cloudy skies. April showers brought May showers this time around it looks like.

It looks like our only completely dry day this week will be on Thursday. Temperatures make their way into the 60s on Wednesday and could get back into the 70s by this weekend. Outside of Thursday though, there is at least a small chance of rain every single day through the weekend.

Have a good week. Stay dry!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

