Prestonsburg PD welcomes new K9 after July tragedy

K9 Secret arrived in Prestonsburg back in October and has been training with the team for months
K9 Secret arrived in Prestonsburg back in October and has been training with the team for months(The Iron Canine LLC)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - After the death of K9 Drago last summer, a new K9 has completed training to join the Prestonsburg Police Department.

Prestonsburg PD received a new dog through The Iron Canine LLC, a group that trains and donates working dogs.

K9 Secret arrived in Prestonsburg back in October and has been training with the team for months. After six months she is ready to begin duty with her handler, Officer Arms.

