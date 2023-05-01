Missing newborn found, returned to Hazard ARH

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard ARH went into lockdown Friday due to a missing newborn from the maternity ward, said officials with the Hazard Police Department.

After an investigation, officers said the baby’s father had taken it. Officers reported the baby was found safe, and they returned it to the hospital.

Social services were notified of the situation and are also investigating the incident.

