Late night fire in Bell County destroys home

Bell County EMS reported heavy black smoke in East Pineville on Williams Branch(Bell County Volunteer Fire Department)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire late Sunday night that left one family without a home.

Bell County EMS reported heavy black smoke in East Pineville on Williams Branch, Left Fork Road Sunday night. Crews from Arjay, Clear Creek, Colmar and Right Fork fire departments responded in addition to firefighters from Brownies Creek and Calloway fire departments.

More than 8,500 gallons of water were shuttled in for what was determined to be a structure fire.

The family was not home at the time, and there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

