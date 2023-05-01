Kindergarten students play doctor in new Pikeville Medical Center initiative

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - “Doctors Day” is a new program Pikeville Medical Center launched to reach elementary and high school students to spark interest in the medical field.

Kindergarten students at Bevis Elementary School got a chance to read books and learn about being a medical professional.

Pikeville Medical Center Vice President for Workforce Development James Glass says this is a way to open the eyes of students.

“We are working with the elementary schools, the high schools and even in the colleges for education and trying to get these students to become aware of opportunities that we have here in Eastern Kentucky,” he said.

The program started in March and Glass said they have already interacted with approximately 600 students.

Students got to pick out scrubs as they worked through several activities in what is likely their first experience with medicine, hoping to spark a lifelong passion.

“It is important that we start early because all too often, these young people do not realize, they think they if they are at the hospital, it is just doctors and nurses and they do not really realize that there are other opportunities,” he explained.

Pediatrician Dr. Frederick Stine said even though the students do not understand all things medicine, this is a way to build the future.

“When we do things like this, we are reaching into the future. We are impacting the lives of today, and trying to inspire them to be their best for tomorrow. I think that there is almost nothing more important than this kind of outreach because you just never know what is going to be the light bulb moment for somebody,” he explained.

Glass said as the years go on, he hopes that students will be ready for the medical field.

“They will have more opportunities to learn a variety of positions and jobs within the hospital and for them to be able to dig deeper into what it truly means to be a specialist,” he said.

He added by that starting at the youngest grade, he hopes they will be able to fall in love with medicine.

