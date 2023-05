HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues & Answers: The Mountain Edition, we recognize the start of May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Chris Griffith and Dale Hamilton, with the Christian Appalachian Project’s Family Life Counseling Services.

You can watch the full episode above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.