Expert tips to you need to know about melanoma before it is too late

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first Monday in May is known as Melanoma Monday, a day aimed at raising awareness to help people avoid a painful or even life-changing diagnosis of skin cancer.

”Melanoma is a serious skin cancer that derives from melanous sites in your skin which is what gives us our color,” said Leslie Deaton, a nurse practitioner at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.

A few years ago, Deaton unexpectedly discovered two spots on her leg that she later found out were melanoma. She said she is lucky she found it in the early stages, and she believes days like Melanoma Monday are important to raise awareness.

”Prior to my diagnosis of melanoma I was not a sunscreen user. I did use the tanning bed not a lot, but I did. I would do sunscreen in the areas that were most prone to sun like your shoulders, your face, you know those things,” said Deaton.

She said it is important to go to your doctor for yearly skin checks, and there are key factors to pay attention to on your skin.

”You want to look for the ABCs of your skin. So, if you see something that’s asymmetrical which means one side’s not the same as the other or it’s not round. That’s your first thing. The second is boarders are the boarders smooth, are they zigzag, are they irregular? That’s number two,” Deaton said.

She added the third sign to look for is if the spot changes colors, sharing that melanoma is not just found in places where the sun is exposed.

”Melanoma can be anywhere. It can even be in your digestive track. It can be in your eyes. It can be in your mouth,” she said. “So, you want to go have your oral exams, your teeth cleaned. Sometimes if you have a spot there it’s going to be found there.”

It is also important to avoid strong UV rays to protect your skin.

”Some people don’t think about UV light just being out in the sun. You know you get those UV rays from the sun. Ultraviolet lights whether it be tanning beds or going into places with UV light. Going out into the sun you need to avoid the mid-day sun which we say if from about noon to 4 p.m.,” she said.

Also, when you are applying sunscreen, she added that it is important to wear sunscreen that is SPF 30 or higher.

”You can still get a tan being in the sun with your sunscreen. It’s just blocking the harmful rays. I think that’s something people don’t know is you can still tan but protect yourself,” she said.

Deaton also said she does not recommend tanning oil, but if you choose to use it, apply it over your sunscreen.

