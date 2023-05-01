Cumberlands baseball and softball teams selected to host NAIA regionals

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Patriots have been selected to host NAIA regionals in both baseball and softball.

The University of the Cumberlands is the only school selected to host in both sports.

Regionals will be held at UC beginning May 15.

The Patriot baseball team has a 40-6 record and the softball team a 40-3 record.

