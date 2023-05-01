Close call: Driver narrowly escapes truck fire in Rockcastle County

Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook(Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a close call for one man in Rockcastle County following a fire last week.

Just before 10:30 Friday morning, the Mt. Vernon Fire Department was dispatched to a pickup on fire on Main Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the truck still traveling down the road with the engine on fire. The driver was trying to stop the vehicle, but crews say the fire disabled all the controls except the steering.

We’re told the man was able to get the truck onto a hill, get it stopped and was able to get out safely.

Fire crews tried to put out the fire with handheld extinguishers, but were not successful.

Once the engine was able to get there, crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

The truck was a loss, but no injuries were reported.

You can see video of the incident taken by the fire department below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

