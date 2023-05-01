Bridge construction leads to financial strain for some Letcher Countians

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As flood recovery continues in Letcher County, some flood survivors are running into issues that are putting them under financial strain.

After flooding destroyed both permanent and temporary crossings that connected Lisa Isaacs’ home to the highway, she is having another crossing built that is taking most of her savings.

“$55,000 that is going to wipe out everything my mom and dad ever made,” Lisa Isaacs said.

Financing the bridge has led to repairs to her home, which was flooded last summer, being put on hold.

”We bought a few supplies to put the den back together, like the lighting or paneling, a shower that was in the bathroom, stuff like that for my mom, but not really enough to do what you call repairs,” Isaacs said.

The state hired contractors to build another Letcher County bridge that was destroyed last summer.

It was completed at the end of April, but construction damaged the water line for multiple homes.

“I have a valve up there that doesn’t completely shut off. So, it’s allowing just a little bit of water to leak,” flood survivor James Adams said.

A consistent leak paired with no access has led to a high water bill for Adams without actually using the line.

“I told them it was city water because it was back feeding in the black line. I had a water bill of $171,” Adams said.

May 2 will mark two months since heavy rain led to more flood damage, leading to increased complications.

