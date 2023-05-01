2-month-old retriever puppies arrive at Ky. Humane Society after being found in ditch

KHS said their names are Deer and Lone Star
KHS said their names are Deer and Lone Star(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is encouraging people to donate toward medical treatment needed for two retriever puppies that were found in a ditch.

On Monday, KHS shared that two abandoned 2-month-old puppies, Deer and Lone Star, came into the facility in poor condition.

(Story continues below)

The puppies were consumed by hundreds of ticks, some even nestled between their paws. KHS said it took their vet team two hours to remove them all.

Deer and Lone Star are both suffering from tick-borne anemia, which attacks the red blood cells and causes lethargy and a weak appetite, KHS said.

They were given soothing baths to relieve their pain and medication to help prevent tick-borne diseases from infecting their bodies.

KHS said they will go to a foster home soon to heal and gain weight.

To help donate toward their much-needed medical treatment, click or tap here.

