Water outages reported in Wise County following ‘major leak’

APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - Water outages were reported Sunday afternoon in Wise County as crews worked to repair a “major leak”.

Officials said customers on Dunbar Road, near Appalachia, should expect water disruptions while repairs are made.

No approximate repair time was given.

“Thank you for your patience, and please spread this message for any friends and family who may also be affected,” officials posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.