Starting May on a gloomy, cool and breezy note

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dreary weather sticks around as we kick off the new month. Spotty showers will be possible on Monday as high temperatures remain nearly 20° below average.

Tonight through Monday night

We are tracking isolated showers across the mountains as we close out the month of April. It will not rain everywhere, but spotty showers will be possible, especially early. Most of the region looks dry as we go overnight. However, a stray shower can not be ruled out. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s under a partly cloudy sky.

Monday is looking gross. We stay cloudy, chilly and soggy at times. Again, it will not rain all day, but spotty showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also tracking some breezy conditions to kick off the work week. We could see wind gusts up to 30 mph in some places. Temperatures will be around 20º cooler than normal. Highs only top out in the mid-50s.

Into Monday night, spotty rain chances look to linger. It will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Dreary Weather Continues

The weather pattern does not change much on Tuesday. We stay partly sunny, breezy and cool. Temperatures only top out in the upper-50s. We are also watching out for more isolated showers. Overnight lows fall into the upper-30s by Tuesday night as stray showers stick around.

Stray showers look to linger into Wednesday morning. For most of us, we remain dry, but some showers will be possible, especially early. Highs reach the upper-50s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking a gradual warm-up by the end of next week.

Thursday is looking comfortable. We stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper-60s, and lows bottom out in the mid-40s.

Models are hinting at possible rain chances on Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, especially over our southern counties. We will keep a close eye on this. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-60s, while lows dip into the mid-40s.

