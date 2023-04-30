SOAR EKY Gala honors & celebrates leaders from across the region

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks from all walks of life gathered at the Mountain Arts Center on Saturday to celebrate those who have spearheaded growth across Eastern Kentucky.

Shaping Our Appalachian Region, or SOAR, hosted its first-ever SOAR EKY Gala.

“Connectivity, small business, entrepreneurship, innovation, healthy communities, tourism, and so the awards are really built around these pillars to recognize organizations, individuals,” said SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall.

Erik Hubbard, the Executive Director of Backroads of Appalachia, says it is great celebrating the hard-working spirit of the mountains.

“Through our motorsport tourism committee and communities bringing in, creating the economic change that it has, it’s a true honor to be the blue-collar mentality of doing the work, not just talking about it, and bringing it into our region,” he said.

Tiffany Craft, Mayor of the city of Whitesburg, says sharing the City of the Year award with the nearby city of Jenkins is an honor, and the progress the towns have made since last July’s floods is nothing short of a miracle.

“I knew that we would come back from the flooding, and I knew everything would be back to normal eventually, but to be where we are this fast and to be standing here winning this award is very humbling. I’m so honored,” she said.

You can find a full list of the gala winners below:

  • Lifetime Achievement Award - Congressman Hal Rogers
  • EKY Tourism Award - Backroads of Appalachia
  • Business Person of the Year - Donovan Blackburn
  • Startup of the Year - New Frontier
  • County of the Year - Lawrence County
  • EKY Recovery Award - Addiction Recovery Care
  • Student of the Year - Mountain View Elementary School & Logan Sizemore
  • Appalachian Leadership Award - Elmer Whitaker
  • City of the Year - City of Jenkins & City of Whitesburg
  • Downtown of the Year - Revitalize Russell
  • EKY Connect Award - Thacker-Grigsby Communications & Leslie County Fiscal Court
  • EKY Humanitarian Award - Jerry Fultz
  • EKY Teacher Award - Dr. Chandran Haridas (Belfry High School)
  • Healthy Communities Award - Farmacy & CANE Kitchen

