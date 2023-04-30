Lexington veterinarian addresses critical role safety plays in equine industry

Park Equine Hospital in Lexington
Park Equine Hospital in Lexington(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Derby is less than a week away.

In the weeks leading up to the big day, there have been a number of reported injuries.

According to Keeneland’s Spring Meet statistics , there were 11 equine safety responses, and a total of three horse deaths between April 7th and April 28th.

Just last week, Derby contender Wild On Ice was euthanized following a workout injury at Churchill Downs.

At Park Equine Hospital, associate veterinarian Dr. Annie Oakes said she sees a lot of minor injuries. She said their team always pays close attention to detail, and they constantly pick up on subtle issues, which saves many horses from catastrophic injuries in the long run.

“In particular, the horse racing industry in Lexington, it’s really astonishing how good care the horses actually get that are in training and racing,” Dr. Oakes said.

She said being in Lexington is the “epitome of equine athletes.”

“We’re able to all work together to not only treat the horses here, but then we can follow up at the farms and it’s really nice to have that in a team,” she said.

Dr. Oakes said one of her favorite parts of the job is advocating for the horses.

Park Equine Hospital just received a brand new standing MRI machine for their horses. It helps them quickly treat horses, and it picks up on many small injuries.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LEATHERWOOD OFFROAD PARK
‘Largest off-road park in Kentucky’, Leatherwood Off-Road Park opens to visitors
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan attempts a pass against Maryland during the first half of...
Hazard native is headed to the NFL
One dead from turnpike crash
UPDATE: One dead in W.Va. Turnpike crash
ADDY CATRON
‘She is a light in the world’: Three-year-old EKY native is capturing hearts around the world
The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon...
Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital

Latest News

water outage
Water outages reported in Wise County following ‘major leak’
The Rising Center event
The Rising Center hosts sexual assault documentary viewing that includes local survivor
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Cyber attack at Bluefield University leads to postponed finals
Golf, courtesy: MGN
EKY community college to host golf scramble, proceeds help students