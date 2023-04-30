Hazard native is headed to the NFL

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan attempts a pass against Maryland during the first half of...
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan attempts a pass against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in College Park, Md.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Minnesota Gopher and Hazard native Tanner Morgan is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Morgan attended Ryle High School, where he played as a junior and senior. He played his freshman and sophomore ball at Hazard High School.

He enrolled at Minnesota in January 2017, where he red-shirted and then won the starting job midway through the season in 2018.

With Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons, starting in 47 games and setting 15 Gopher records.

His sophomore season was by far his best, throwing for 3,253 yards (school record) and 30 passing touchdowns (school record) all while leading his team to a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The former Bulldog will join Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh in 2023.

