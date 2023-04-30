Hazard native is headed to the NFL

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Minnesota Gopher and Hazard native Tanner Morgan is headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Morgan attended Ryle High School, where he played as a junior and senior. He played his freshman and sophomore ball at Hazard High School.

He enrolled at Minnesota in January 2017, where he red-shirted and then won the starting job midway through the season in 2018.

With Minnesota, Morgan played five seasons, starting in 47 games and setting 15 Gopher records.

His sophomore season was by far his best, throwing for 3,253 yards (school record) and 30 passing touchdowns (school record) all while leading his team to a 31-24 win over Auburn in the Outback Bowl.

The former Bulldog will join Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.