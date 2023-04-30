EKY community college to host golf scramble, proceeds help students

Golf, courtesy: MGN
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A local community college will be hosting their first golf scramble in more than a decade to help students with expenses.

The Hazard Community and Technical College will be hosting a golf scramble on Saturday, May 13, at the Hazard Country Club.

Individual registration costs $75, while folks can register as a four-player team for $300. There will be prizes for first and second places winners.

Dakota Makres with HCTC Marketing said all proceeds will help students.

”The money that is raised from the golf scramble will go to the HCTC vocational careers training scholarships, and those go 100% back to our students that are in those tech programs. Lineman, diesel mechanic, HVAC, anything like that that’s offered on our technical campus,” said Dakota Makres. “It really helps those students because their extra supplies are expensive.”

Registration will be at 8 a.m. and players will begin teeing off at 9 a.m. on May 13.

You can register online here.

