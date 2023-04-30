Chris Rodriguez is headed to the big stage

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez was picked 193rd overall by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft Saturday.

C-Rod finished his college career ranked third on UK’s all-time rushing list with 3,644 yards and was just the fourth player in program history to break the 3,000-yard rushing mark.

Rodriguez had 32 career rushing touchdowns, the second-most in school history, and has a school record 20 100-yard games.

This past season he rushed for 904 yards in just eight games played.

The Kentucky back will join seven other draft picks by Washington this season.

