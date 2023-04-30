Casting for Kids fishing tournament wraps up in Paintsville

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Casting for Kids fishing tournament concluded at Paintsville Lake on Sunday.

Saturday’s tournament was held at Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County.

This two-day tournament helps to raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children, with this year’s funds going toward the Shriners Children’s Lexington.

The tournament brought in fishermen from eight different states, with participants fishing at the chance to win $14,000.

You can watch the announcement of Casting for Kids tournament winners here.

