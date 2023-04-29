‘Truly saving a life’ | MEDIC asking for donors as slow season takes toll on supply

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Blood Centers reached a critical stage in its blood supply. The center asked people to donate all blood types, knowing it can help someone in a life-or-death situation.

”This is the only volunteer thing you can do where you’re truly saving somebody’s life,” said Kristy Altman with MEDIC.

Altman hoped the plea for people to recognize it’s a life-saving decision will spur more people to schedule an appointment.

”One in seven of us are going to need blood at some point in our lives so when you really think about that, and only three percent of the population donates, the numbers become a little bit scary. The more folks that come in to donate the better our supply looks when we need it,” said Altman.

Friday, Dottie Sampsel donated blood, something she has done multiple times throughout her life.

”I feel its part of my responsibility as a human being, I can give back to my fellow man, that’s part of my Christian beliefs,” said Sampsel.

Donating platelets on that day, Sampsel remembered why she started donating in the first place.

”It’s not hard, really a lot of people are scared, I was scared at first but I did it because my husband encouraged me because he can’t donate blood,” said Sampsel.

Sampsel’s husband experienced the need for blood firsthand; she hoped that drives people to roll up their sleeves and donate.

”It saved his life at the time, he needed it,” said Sampsel.

MEDIC is teaming up with the Knoxville Chapter of Jack and Jill to hold a blood drive Saturday at Overcoming Believers Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.