Tracking spotty showers for the weekend, below-average temperatures next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers are possible for the second half of the weekend. We are also tracking chilly air as we kick off the month of May.

Tonight through Sunday night

First off, if you have any Saturday night plans, it will not be an all-night washout. However, some spotty showers will be possible, so you may need the umbrella at times. We stay partly to mostly cloudy, so temperatures remain mild. Overnight lows only fall into the lower-50s.

We are tracking more rain chances on Sunday. Again, it will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-lower-60s. We are also watching out for some breezy conditions. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph at times.

Into Sunday night, a stray shower can not be ruled out, especially during the evening hours. However, most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy as we go overnight. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows fall into the lower-40s.

Tracking Chilly Air, Spotty Showers

The calendar may switch to May on Monday, but Mother Nature did not get the memo. Temperatures will be around 20º below average as we kick off the work week.

Monday looks to be a dreary, cool and soggy day. Spotty showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures only top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s as we kick off the month of May. Breezy conditions also stick around as we are tracking more gusty winds. Lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

We stay partly sunny on Tuesday, but temperatures remain below average. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-50s. Scattered showers can not be ruled out, especially along and north of the Mountain Parkway. Again, some breezy winds will also be possible. We remain chilly into Tuesday night as lows tumble into the upper-30s.

Extended Forecast

In the long term, the forecast does not look too bad. We look dry on Wednesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs remain below average as we top out in the mid-to-upper-50s. Lows look to dip into the mid-to-upper-30s.

Into Thursday, stray showers can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs rebound into the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon, and lows fall into the mid-40s by Thursday night.

For now, Friday is also looking decent. We look to stay dry and partly sunny. Temperatures reach the mid-and-upper-60s, and we look to dip into the mid-40s by Friday night.

