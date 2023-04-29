Press box partially collapses sending multiple to the hospital

WAYNE , W.Va. (WSAZ) -The press box at the Wayne High School Softball field partially collapsed Saturday afternoon sending multiple people to the hospital, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander.

Alexander said two students were transported by helicopter, three adults by ambulance, and four other students by their parents to receive medical attention.

The collapse happened during at a middle school softball tournament at Wayne High School.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse, at this time.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

