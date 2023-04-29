Parkinson’s In Motion, London-based non-profit, holds first 5K race to raise awareness

Parkinson's In Motion 5K race
Parkinson's In Motion 5K race(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly one million Americans are living with Parkinson’s Disease, per the Parkinson’s Foundation.

The amount of people suffering from the disease led London-based non-profit Parkinson’s In Motion to start an awareness campaign.

“We need people to be aware of the alarming rate that Parkinson’s is growing,” Parkinson’s In Motion Director Jane Rice Williams said.

The non-profit put together a 5K race to spark movement, physically and socially.

The race brought in more than 100 people.

“It’s so representative of Kentucky here. So many great people are here, and I’ve enjoyed a little mini reunion over here,” said former WKYT Anchor Barbara Bailey, who was a special guest at the event.

The conditions were near perfect for the race, too. The rising sun mixed with a cool, crisp air.

“Started out this morning in the 50s. Super comfortable to get out here. It’s perfect,” participant Jacob Moak, who finished the race in first place, said.

Once everyone crossed the finish line, some got medals, and others got prizes.

One of the prizes was a signed basketball from what some participants called “London’s First Family,” Jeff, Stacey and Reed Sheppard.

“Coming together and supporting each other, it’s just really special and I’m super glad I live here in London and I love all these people,” said Reed Sheppard, who is signed to play basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Parkinson’s In Motion staff will host another 5K race on April 27, 2024.

