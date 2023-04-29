Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision

The court ruled the Metro Landmarks Commission should not have let three city employees vote on the application to remove the Castleman statue
By Mark Stevens
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The legal wrangling over the John Castleman statue is heating up again.

The groups challenging the city’s decision to remove the statue won a Kentucky Supreme Court case which ruled the removal was not legal.

The mayor said the city plans to keep the statue out of Cherokee Triangle.

The future of the statue is far from certain.

Years after being removed from the pedestal in Cherokee Triangle, the Castleman statue has sat in the back corner of a Metro warehouse storage lot. However, a victory at the Kentucky Supreme Court means the statue could be remounted.

“There’s an age old saying in the law that you can’t judge your own case,” Attorney Steve Porter said.

Porter said three city employees were wrong to vote on the removal when it came up at the Landmarks Commission. Beyond potentially putting the statue back, the case sets a new precedent on how conflicts of interest will be handled on city boards across the state.

“The public doesn’t think they were unbiased and the public should always think that the people who are judging should be unbiased,” said Porter.

The battle over the statue is far from over.

“We have no intention of the putting the Castleman statue back up,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.

Jefferson Circuit Judge Jennifer Bryant Wilcox will take up the case once Porter or the city files paperwork with the court. She replaced McKay Chauvin who originally ruled the statue could be taken down. Nothing has been filed with the court yet.

“We have no plans to do anything different than we’ve been doing, and we’re considering all options moving forward,” said Greenberg.

“The mayor cannot decide yes or no, it’s the Landmarks Commission and without the three employees voting last time, it would never have been removed,” said Porter.

The city will keep the Castleman statue in storage for now.

Porter said it could take another couple of months before a decision on the statue’s fate is determined.

